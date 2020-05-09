Minnesota American Legion cancels baseball season

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2020 Minnesota American Legion Baseball season has been cancelled.

“Safety has always been important in American Legion Baseball,” says Director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball Randy Schaub of Danube. “As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee.”

The decision was made after a Saturday morning video conference of the American Legion Department of Minnesota Executive Committee, which heard from Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak and state and national legal advisers.

“It was a difficult decision that affects many young people and their parents,” says Commander Dvorak. “The American Legion is a major proponent of the sport of baseball, and we hope to return even stronger in 2021.”

American Legion Baseball programs across the country have shut down, resulting in team insurance being unavailable through the national Legion Baseball program. The national level last month cancelled the American Legion World Series planned for August, and the national program announced Friday it would provide no national-level support.

Minnesota Baseball Committee member Jim Peck has been involved in Legion Baseball for 57 years. “This is one of the worst days in all of my time in baseball,” he says.

The Minnesota American Legion says with 366 teams fielded in 2019 and 357 team signed up for 2020, its baseball program is the largest among the 50 states. Participation in Minnesota American Legion Baseball dates back to 1923, and the first state tournament was held in Mankato 1926. It has been held every year since then, and Minnesota was among only three states with that continuous string of tournaments, which has not been broken.