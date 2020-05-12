Clear

Minnesota Air National Guard to flyover Rochester for second time

Expect to see the aircraft flying over Rochester Wednesday between 1:35 and 1:55 p.m.

Posted: May 12, 2020 9:26 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Minnesota Air National Guard will be flying over the state to honor healthcare workers for a second time Wednesday.

Last week F-16's flew over Rochester, this time we can expect to see two C-130 Hercules.

Maj. William Brama is one of the pilots taking part. He was part of the planning process the first go around, and will be in the sky for the second.

He calls the flyovers a win-win, because their aircrews get to train and the essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic get a proper "thank you."

"I remember seeing crowds and that's awesome to see," Maj. Brama said. "It really shows us that people care about what's going on and we're able to give a morale boost and lift to those members of the community as well."

Rochester is one of several communities across the state included in the flight path. This is likely the final part of the statewide effort to recognize healthcare, emergency response, food industry, and other essential workers.

For more details, click here.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12494

Reported Deaths: 614
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4033412
Stearns15126
Nobles12912
Ramsey105249
Anoka61331
Dakota50815
Olmsted3789
Kandiyohi3671
Washington26616
Clay25417
Scott1681
Rice1342
Sherburne1221
Wright1191
Martin1124
Benton1002
St. Louis9612
Carver951
Pine730
Steele730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Carlton650
Polk541
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd420
Itasca352
Jackson330
Le Sueur311
Unassigned300
Murray290
Watonwan280
Dodge260
Goodhue260
Otter Tail250
Becker250
Chisago231
Crow Wing231
Meeker230
Nicollet222
Chippewa210
Lyon200
Rock190
Douglas170
Waseca160
Morrison160
Fillmore141
McLeod140
Wabasha130
Wilkin113
Norman110
Faribault100
Kanabec100
Isanti100
Swift90
Brown91
Marshall80
Cass82
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Traverse30
Houston20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Red Lake20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12894

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk244764
Woodbury198811
Black Hawk152128
Linn84962
Marshall7383
Dallas7127
Johnson5597
Muscatine50224
Tama34113
Louisa2873
Scott2868
Wapello2830
Jasper2398
Dubuque2037
Crawford1971
Washington1637
Allamakee1134
Sioux1000
Pottawattamie912
Poweshiek817
Plymouth670
Story641
Bremer605
Clinton581
Warren490
Cedar441
Henry431
Des Moines431
Buena Vista410
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie351
Jones340
Clayton283
Iowa260
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Osceola230
Mahaska211
Shelby210
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Harrison170
Marion160
Lyon160
Grundy160
Cerro Gordo140
Greene130
Monona130
Hardin120
Madison121
Howard120
Butler120
Davis110
Hamilton110
Webster100
Audubon101
Page100
Delaware101
Keokuk90
Clay90
Mills90
Van Buren80
Clarke80
Jefferson80
Appanoose73
Monroe70
Jackson70
Franklin70
Humboldt70
Chickasaw70
Unassigned60
Wright60
Floyd61
Dickinson60
Carroll60
Cherokee60
Winnebago50
Montgomery50
Mitchell30
Adair30
Hancock30
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth20
Union20
Sac20
Kossuth20
Palo Alto10
Cass10
Ida10
Wayne10
Taylor10
Calhoun10
Decatur00
Emmet00
