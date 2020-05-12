Minnesota Air National Guard to flyover Rochester for second time

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Minnesota Air National Guard will be flying over the state to honor healthcare workers for a second time Wednesday.

Last week F-16's flew over Rochester, this time we can expect to see two C-130 Hercules.

Maj. William Brama is one of the pilots taking part. He was part of the planning process the first go around, and will be in the sky for the second.

He calls the flyovers a win-win, because their aircrews get to train and the essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic get a proper "thank you."

"I remember seeing crowds and that's awesome to see," Maj. Brama said. "It really shows us that people care about what's going on and we're able to give a morale boost and lift to those members of the community as well."

Rochester is one of several communities across the state included in the flight path. This is likely the final part of the statewide effort to recognize healthcare, emergency response, food industry, and other essential workers.

For more details, click here.