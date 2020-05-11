Minnesota Air National Guard thanks Rochester essential workers with flyover

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health care workers in the Med City received a well-deserved "thank you" up in the sky from the Minnesota Air National Guard.

Two F-16 Falcon flew over downtown, and many eyes were up in the sky as they did.

The air show brought many people out of buildings and onto parking ramps and street corners for the air show.

"It's pretty special that this is being done on National Nurses Day," Diane O'Shaughnessy, a retired nurse from Mayo Clinic, said.

Word of advice - don't blink because you might miss the fast air crafts. Whether you saw them or not, the tribute was fitting for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

"While the rest of us are hiding away, they're out braving this stuff. They have families too at home," Kathie Wilcox, of Mankato, said. "I just stop and say a prayer for them. They're our heroes."