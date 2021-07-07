Minnesota AG's office accuses utilities of overbilling customers for $380 million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota attorney general's office says the state's utilities mismanaged their natural gas purchases after a historic winter storm in the South. And it says that led them to overbill customers by $380 million.

The office of Attorney General Keith Ellison recommends that the state Public Utilities Commission allow utilities to recover only 53% of the $800 million in costs they are trying to pass along to consumers. Wholesale gas prices in Minnesota and many other states soared in February when a deep freeze storm hit Texas and other natural gas-producing states, freezing infrastructure and disrupting supplies.