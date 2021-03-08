Minnesota AG settles COVID lawsuit against Wabasha County gym

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says it has settled its lawsuit against a Wabasha County gym for violating Governor Walz’ COVID safety rules.

AG Keith Ellison announced Monday that Plainview Wellness Center has agree to pay a $5,000 fine and abide by the Governor’s current and future executive orders. Ellison says if Plainview Wellness Center violates the terms of this settlement, it could be fined $25,000.

“It’s every Minnesotan’s responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19. I thank this business for agreeing to meet its responsibility and rejoin the vast majority of Minnesota businesses that are already doing so,” says Ellison. “The situation is improving but we’re not out of the woods yet, so we must all keep following the COVID guidance and restrictions. My top priority has always been educating Minnesotans about their responsibility and winning voluntary compliance. Enforcement has been and will continue to be a last resort.”

The Minnesota AG’s Office says it filed a lawsuit against Plainview Wellness Center when it refused to close in November 2020 as required by Executive Order 20-99.