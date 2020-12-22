Minnesota AG asks for restraining order against Albert Lea businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office is seeking restraining orders against two Freeborn County businesses for violating the Governor’s COVID safety rules.

Ellison’s office filed a lawsuit Monday against The Interchange in Albert Lea and the Pour House in Clarks Grove, as well as St. Patrick’s in New Prague, accusing them of violating a ban on serving food and beverages indoors. Governor Tim Walz’ executive order instructed bars and restaurants to close for on-premises indoor dining until January 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

The Minnesota AG’s Office says the restraining order asks that all three establishments be prevented from further violating COVID safety rules.

“The vast majority of Minnesota’s bars and restaurants are complying with executive orders and meeting their responsibility to their communities,” says Ellison. “These three are among the very few that are not. I’ve asked the court to impose an immediate halt to their actions that are threatening the health and lives of their customers, communities, and all Minnesotans.”