Minnesota AG: Uptick in Coronavirus-related phishing, called 'disgusting to think about'

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday the state is seeing a spike in phishing attacks related to the Coronavirus.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

“We’re all concerned right now about our own health and the health of our loves ones and our communities. We’re also concerned about affording our lives. It’s disgusting to think about, but scammers are trying to take advantage of our very real concerns in order to rip us off and line their own pockets,” Attorney General Ellison said. “Just like we can protect ourselves and each other by social distancing, we can protect ourselves and each other by keeping our distance from scammers. I’m putting out these tips so that everyone can recognize the signs of a phishing attacks and stay far away from them.

“It’s more important every day that Minnesotans consume information about the COVID-19 pandemic only from trusted resources like the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — not from scammers with “urgent” updates or “miracle” cures. They should take advice about their own health, including testing and treatment related to COVID-19, only from their healthcare professional or a public-health professional."