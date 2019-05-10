Clear
Minnesota lawmakers tackle rising drug costs

Several bills are heading into final negotiations of the 2019 legislative session to address rising prescription costs.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Lawmakers in Minnesota are working to regulate the complex pharmaceutical industry.
Philip Hommerding is the co-owner and pharmacist at Hunt’s pharmacy. He says his customers are often shocked by the price of prescriptions.

“It’s kind of a big unknown for a lot of costumers so they find out when they get here,” he said.

Nationally when it comes to TV advertisement, changes are coming to your TV screen. The US Department of Health and Human Services finalized a ruling requiring manufactures to disclose drug prices in ads. For Paul Beckman, it’s all about being transparent.

“What their cost are to develop and to distribute those drugs and be held to a reasonable accounting regarding the profit that they’re making from these life saving products of theirs,” said Beckman.

There’s state and national change coming, Hommerding is hopeful a change will happen.

“We need some pressure released on the prices going up,” said Hommerding.

There are bipartisan bills in the legislature that would create anti-price gouging and also create new reporting requirements for companies when prices increase.

