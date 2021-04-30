Minneapolis woman pleads not guilty to being a Mower County meth dealer

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Minneapolis woman accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County is pleading not guilty.

Sadie Catherine Washington, 20, is charged with second-degree sale of drugs, and five counts of third-degree sale of drugs. Law enforcement says that Washington met with a confidential informant on four occasions between January 14 and April 7 in 2020 and sold the informant a total of 10.516 grams of meth.

Washington was arrested on an outstanding warrant on March 30 and has now entered not guilty pleas in Mower County District Court. Her trial is set to begin on December 6.