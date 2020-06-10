Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa restaurants, bars can open to capacity starting Friday Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

Police prepare to clear the area after curfew Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Arradondo said Wednesday that a thorough review of the contract is planned.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 10:24 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from police union contract negotiations, Chief Medaria Arradondo said Wednesday in announcing the first steps in what he said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Arradondo said a thorough review of the contract is planned. He said the contract needs to be restructured to provide more transparency and flexibility for true reform. The review would look at matters such as critical incident protocols, use of force, and disciplinary protocols including grievances and arbitration.

He said it’s debilitating for a chief when there are grounds to terminate an officer and a third-party mechanism works to keep that person on the street.

“This work must be transformational, but I must do it right,” Arradondo said of reforms.

He also promised new research and strategies to spot and intervene with problem officers, but he sidestepped a question about whether he thought union head Bob Kroll, often seen as an obstacle to reform, should step down.

“We will have a police department that our communities view as legitimate, trusting and working with their best interests at heart,” he said, adding that the department has to address issues of racism head-on.

Floyd died on May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring the handcuffed black man’s “I can’t breathe” cries and staying there, even after Floyd stopped moving. Chauvin — a white officer who had 17 complaints against him and was only disciplined once — is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene are charged with aiding and abetting the second-degree murder and manslaughter counts.

Arradondo fired the four officers even before they were criminally charged, while activists took their calls for change to the streets in Minneapolis and beyond. A majority of Minneapolis City Council members called for dismantling the department, but they provided no clear plan on how that would happen.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he would not support abolishing the department, but he would favor a cultural shift in how it functions. He did not get into specifics, but told “Good Morning America” on Monday that the city has difficulty terminating and disciplining officers because of the police union.

Former Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau said she received pushback from the union when she was trying to make changes.

Bob Bennett, an attorney who said he has sued the department “hundreds” of times over police misconduct allegations, has said that the union has more sway over police conduct than chiefs do.

Arradondo, the city’s first African American police chief, joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer, eventually working his way up to precinct inspector and head of the Internal Affairs Unit, which investigates officer misconduct allegations. Along the way, he and four other black officers successfully sued the department for discrimination in promotions, pay and discipline.

He was promoted to assistant chief in early 2017, then became chief later that year, after his predecessor was fired for the way she handled the fatal police shooting of a Justine Ruszczyk Damond, an Australian native who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Many hoped Arradondo could change the culture of a department that critics said too frequently used excessive force and discriminated against people of color. Arradondo spoke of restoring trust during his swearing-in ceremony and made some quick changes, including toughening the department’s policy on use of body cameras. But critics have continued to call for more change.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27886

Reported Deaths: 1197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9372676
Ramsey3507155
Stearns207016
Nobles15925
Anoka158582
Dakota150465
Washington72137
Olmsted71112
Rice5763
Kandiyohi5211
Mower5042
Scott4862
Clay46230
Wright3582
Todd3502
Sherburne2542
Carver2502
Benton1883
Freeborn1770
Steele1720
Blue Earth1520
Martin1375
Lyon1332
St. Louis11914
Pine930
Cottonwood900
Nicollet8911
Unassigned8711
Winona8515
Watonwan830
Crow Wing825
Carlton770
Goodhue777
Otter Tail761
Chisago701
Polk642
Itasca5611
Dodge550
Chippewa521
Morrison510
Le Sueur491
Douglas470
Meeker461
Becker440
McLeod430
Jackson420
Murray410
Isanti390
Pennington340
Waseca300
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Sibley190
Brown182
Norman150
Pipestone140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Big Stone120
Aitkin120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Renville80
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Grant50
Traverse50
Hubbard40
Roseau40
Red Lake40
Houston30
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21662

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4741143
Woodbury291537
Black Hawk179450
Buena Vista11422
Linn98580
Dallas95926
Marshall92418
Wapello64318
Johnson6268
Crawford5732
Muscatine56641
Tama41529
Scott38710
Dubuque36421
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie34310
Sioux3190
Jasper27417
Wright2420
Washington2009
Warren1741
Plymouth1632
Story1491
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10013
Poweshiek938
Hamilton830
Webster811
Boone770
Clarke751
Henry742
Bremer726
Des Moines702
Taylor670
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Dickinson510
Cedar501
Cherokee460
Benton441
Monroe436
Osceola380
Shelby380
Jones370
Jefferson360
Marion350
Cerro Gordo341
Buchanan341
Clay340
Clayton343
Iowa330
Hardin320
Lee310
Emmet310
Franklin300
Sac300
Madison292
Fayette280
Davis280
Monona270
Harrison260
Lyon260
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Hancock220
Mills200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Grundy190
Floyd191
Carroll171
Appanoose173
Butler161
Page160
Kossuth160
Ida150
Keokuk150
Jackson140
Calhoun140
Greene140
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Audubon131
Howard120
Winnebago110
Union110
Van Buren100
Adair90
Montgomery92
Palo Alto70
Adams70
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Unassigned40
Worth30
Wayne20
Decatur20
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
More rain for Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gyms reopen in Minnesota

Image

Smoak reopening for indoor dining

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tuesday's rain totals with more on the way

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/9

Image

Will A Historic District Move Forward?

Image

Monitoring river levels in Olmsted County

Image

Charles City Flooding

Image

Mudslides and downed trees near Lanesboro

Image

An essential business remains open

Community Events