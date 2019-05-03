Clear

Minneapolis to pay $20M to family of 911 caller slain by cop

The city of Minneapolis is paying $20 million to settle a lawsuit over a police officer's fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible crime.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 12:55 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis is paying $20 million to settle a lawsuit over a police officer's fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible crime.

Mayor Jacob Frey announced the settlement Friday, three days after a jury convicted Mohamed Noor of murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia had called 911 to summon officers to a possible rape in the alley behind her house.

Noor argued that he and his partner were startled by a loud bang on their squad car and that he fired to protect them from a perceived threat.

Frey called the settlement "a way for our city to move forward."

