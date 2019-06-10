Minneapolis suffers 13th homicide in 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead and another critically wounded.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Monday near a police precinct. Officers were in the area to monitor bar closing time when they heard gunshots near an alley.
The suspected shooter was identified by witnesses in the area and was arrested a couple blocks away.
Authorities say the shooting may have resulted from a disagreement among a group of people.
Police say the man who died is the 13th homicide victim in the city this year.
