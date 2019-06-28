Clear
Minneapolis suburb rethinks dropping Pledge of Allegiance

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 6:42 AM

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis suburb is reconsidering its decision to drop the Pledge of Allegiance from its council meetings after some constituents raised concerns.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted 5-0 earlier this month to stop reciting the pledge to the flag in an effort to be more inclusive to new residents and non-citizens. But Mayor Jake Spano and one council member weren't present and didn't vote.

Spano tweeted Thursday that he wasn't a fan of the move. He said the issue will be revisited at a July 8 City Council meeting.

Council Member Anne Mavity sponsored the original motion. She said roughly half of Minnesota's cities already don't require the Pledge of Allegiance to be recited at council meetings, Mavity said. That includes Minneapolis.

