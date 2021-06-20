Minneapolis police station arsonists unlikely to pay full price for it

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Legal experts say it’s unlikely that the four men convicted and ordered to pay for setting fire to a Minneapolis police station during protests over the death of George Floyd will meet their financial obligations.

Four defendants have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in starting the fire. They were also ordered to collectively pay $12 million in restitution to the city of Minneapolis. Experts tell the Star Tribune they are unlikely to foot the entire bill.

The U.S. Department of Justice recovers only $1 out of every $10 owed per year, making restitution sometimes symbolic or a mere formality in a criminal sentence.