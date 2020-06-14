Minneapolis police officers quit, cite lack of support from city leaders

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd’s death escalated.

Current and former officers told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that officers are upset with Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to abandon the Third Precinct station during the protests. Demonstrators set the building on fire after officers left. Protesters also hurled bricks and insults at officers.

Numerous officers and protesters have been injured. Mylan Masson, a retired Minneapolis officer and use-of-force expert, says officers don't feel appreciated.