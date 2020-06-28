Clear
Minneapolis police chief, mayor launching policy changes

The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes with a new rule that prevents officers involved in using deadly force from reviewing body camera footage before completing an initial police report.

The new standards come after a proposal by the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle the police force following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey say the move is first of what will be a series of new public safety policy reforms.

