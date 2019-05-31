Clear

Minneapolis officer's attorneys seek no prison for shooting

Posted: May 31, 2019 8:05 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed woman in 2017 plan to ask a sentencing judge for no prison time.

If that's not granted, they're seeking less prison time than state sentencing guidelines recommend.

Mohamed Noor's lawyers filed a motion Thursday asking for a "dispositional departure" when he is sentenced June 7 for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond who had called 911 to report a possible crime.

The Star Tribune reports Noor's attorneys say he would be amenable to probation, citing his cooperation, attitude in court and remorse. The maximum prison term for third-degree murder is 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years.

