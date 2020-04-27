Minneapolis nursing home won't reopen after coronavirus evacuation

WAYZATA, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis-area senior living facility that was evacuated earlier this month after an outbreak of COVID-19 won't reopen.

The nonprofit organization Transforming Age said Monday it has made “the difficult decision” not to reopen Meridian Manor in Wayzata. Nearly 50 residents were moved from Meridian Manor on April 18 after the Minnesota Department of Health said a majority of staff members and administrators at the facility became sick and were unable to care for residents.

As of Monday, 21 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 59 residents. Two residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.