Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minneapolis mayor says time for change after year of trauma

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the media in Minneapolis. From COVID-19 to a budget shortfall, and from the death of George Floyd to the more recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the media in Minneapolis. From COVID-19 to a budget shortfall, and from the death of George Floyd to the more recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of

'Right now, our entire city is recognizing the magnitude of this moment and we are seeing a deep and collective push for change.'

Posted: May 20, 2021 5:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — From COVID-19 to a budget shortfall, or George Floyd 's death to the recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of Minneapolis says his city has experienced one trauma after another this past year — and the Black community has felt the most pain.

As Mayor Jacob Frey pushes ahead with a public safety proposal that he says will help keep neighborhoods safe and hold police accountable, he is reflecting on lessons learned and where the city goes from here.

“Right now, our city has come and has seen a moment of racial reckoning, perhaps hundreds of years in the making. There is a true acknowledgment that the way we have done things in the past is not acceptable,” Frey told The Associated Press this week.

“I think the next step that everybody is looking for is to be able to galvanize and channel all of that collective energy and pain and frustration to getting true progress,” he said.

City leaders have been under pressure to change policing since the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter, and three other officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges. The four also face federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the police department is the focus of federal and state investigations into its practices.

“Right now, our entire city is recognizing the magnitude of this moment and we are seeing a deep and collective push for change,” said Frey, who is seeking reelection in 2022.

Some of Frey's proposals include immediate changes, such as prioritizing funding for additional cameras in high-crime areas. Frey said his plan would also address disparities in traffic stops by committing to ending stops for low-level offenses, such as a busted taillight.

Frey believes not every 911 call requires an officer with a gun to respond, and his plan will target resources toward the city's Office of Violence Prevention, as well as address some root causes of crime, such as inadequate housing and job opportunities.

Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo have already overhauled the department's use of force policy and expanded criteria for what constitutes use of force, which has led to an increase in use-of-force reports, he said. That has provided more transparency, as well as an opportunity to work with officers and prevent similar conduct in the future. They've also made internal changes to strengthen the disciplinary process, but Frey said issues with arbitration continue to be a roadblock to getting rid of problem officers.

“If we’re really serious about culture shift, this needs to be addressed," he said.

Frey's plan also focuses on recruitment; the police department is currently down about one-third of officers. When asked whether the decrease in staffing has led to the recent increase in crime, Frey said attrition has had an impact, but other factors are also at play, including the pandemic, kids not being in school or recreational activities, and a lack of job opportunities.

The city is also working on reopening the intersection where Floyd was arrested, known as George Floyd Square. Some activists and residents who serve as unofficial leaders at the square say they won't agree to reopening it unless the city meets a list of demands.

Frey said the square will remain focused on racial justice and healing, and that the city is working on long-term plans to memorialize Floyd's legacy, including investing in Black-owned businesses. But, he said, the area has also been harmed by gun violence, and the city needs to provide services.

“This is a beautifully diverse community ... It’s a community that deserves to feel safe,” he said.

After the anniversary of Floyd's death, he said the city will move toward a phased reopening and “safe and peaceful reconnection.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 596186

Reported Deaths: 7418
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1232621738
Ramsey51702879
Dakota46159454
Anoka42021441
Washington27058286
Stearns22352222
St. Louis17870305
Scott17359128
Wright16173141
Olmsted1329699
Sherburne1180588
Carver1053345
Clay819392
Rice8095108
Blue Earth754841
Crow Wing668690
Kandiyohi658284
Chisago605851
Otter Tail577078
Benton574297
Goodhue479672
Douglas470476
Mower468032
Winona455750
Itasca444058
Isanti427064
McLeod426559
Morrison420360
Nobles408248
Beltrami400859
Steele391615
Polk385569
Becker381853
Lyon361851
Carlton346855
Freeborn342729
Pine330023
Nicollet327443
Mille Lacs306854
Brown306140
Le Sueur293824
Todd283532
Cass276130
Meeker259040
Waseca236722
Martin231532
Roseau210119
Wabasha20663
Hubbard191141
Dodge18563
Renville180543
Redwood175037
Houston172016
Cottonwood166223
Wadena157122
Fillmore156810
Pennington153719
Faribault153019
Chippewa152838
Kanabec145327
Sibley144710
Aitkin135836
Watonwan13449
Rock128419
Jackson122012
Pipestone116026
Yellow Medicine114420
Pope11116
Murray10669
Swift106118
Stevens91911
Marshall88117
Clearwater87516
Koochiching85815
Wilkin81712
Lake81420
Lac qui Parle75422
Big Stone6004
Grant5838
Lincoln5813
Mahnomen5559
Norman5419
Unassigned51493
Kittson48722
Red Lake4007
Traverse3725
Lake of the Woods3353
Cook1670

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367988

Reported Deaths: 5958
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57804628
Linn20953335
Scott20117243
Black Hawk15844308
Woodbury15162228
Johnson1451383
Dubuque13399209
Dallas1121198
Pottawattamie11153169
Story1064248
Warren579190
Clinton557293
Cerro Gordo543489
Sioux514974
Webster512894
Marshall484075
Muscatine4832100
Des Moines460866
Wapello4316122
Buena Vista424840
Jasper419772
Plymouth401380
Lee376655
Marion363776
Jones299357
Henry293037
Carroll286252
Bremer286060
Crawford267040
Boone265634
Benton256855
Washington254250
Dickinson248544
Mahaska230751
Jackson223142
Clay215826
Kossuth215564
Tama210171
Delaware210041
Winneshiek196935
Page192822
Buchanan191532
Cedar190523
Hardin185944
Fayette185241
Wright185137
Hamilton180250
Harrison179773
Clayton169556
Butler165235
Madison162919
Mills162623
Floyd161542
Cherokee159038
Lyon158341
Poweshiek155334
Allamakee151651
Iowa149024
Hancock148834
Winnebago142731
Cass138954
Calhoun138713
Grundy136533
Emmet134340
Jefferson132935
Shelby131237
Sac130519
Louisa128649
Appanoose128349
Union128333
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124316
Guthrie122230
Franklin121521
Humboldt119226
Palo Alto113423
Howard104622
Montgomery103338
Clarke100324
Keokuk96331
Unassigned9620
Monroe95529
Ida90635
Adair86932
Pocahontas85522
Davis83824
Monona82731
Osceola78816
Greene77610
Lucas77423
Worth7508
Taylor66112
Fremont6239
Decatur6089
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55824
Wayne54023
Audubon51110
Adams3404
Rochester
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Shower and thunderstorm chances through the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Congressman Hagedorn talks to George Mallet

Image

Officials considering vaccine booths at popular summer events in Olmsted County

Image

Officials consider vaccine booths at summer events

Image

Mason City leaders react to Iowa's mask mandate ban

Image

Iowa Mask Mandate for Schools

Image

Minnesota getting back to work

Image

Olmsted County Vaccine Progress

Image

MN Bike and Go app

Image

Efforts to vaccinate teens in Olmsted County

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/20/21)

Community Events