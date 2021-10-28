Clear

Minneapolis mayor faces voters with policing on their minds

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the media in Minneapolis. From COVID-19 to a budget shortfall, and from the death of George Floyd to the more recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the media in Minneapolis. From COVID-19 to a budget shortfall, and from the death of George Floyd to the more recent death of a 6-year-old girl from gun violence, the mayor of

Frey, a Democrat, is now in a tough fight to keep his job as the city tries to rebuild since Floyd's death in May 2020 sparked the most widespread unrest in the U.S. since the Rodney King riots.

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 12:13 PM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was the face of the city through some of its darkest days — the death of George Floyd under an officer's knee last year and rioting that marred the ensuing protests, including the burning of a police precinct after Frey ordered officers to abandon it.

Frey, a Democrat, is now in a tough fight to keep his job as the city tries to rebuild since Floyd's death in May 2020 sparked the most widespread unrest in the U.S. since the Rodney King riots. Tuesday's election will likely turn on how voters view Frey's efforts to find a middle road in a city sharply divided by questions on racism, policing and crime.

Frey has positioned himself as a defender of keeping the police department — and against the most liberal and vocal progressives seeking a symbolic victory in Floyd's city.

“There’s not a mayor in the country that is content with the pace of change, and count me in on that vote,” Frey, 40, said in an interview. “But we have passed a litany of reforms and changes, more than any mayor in the history of this city.”

During the worst of the unrest following the death of Floyd, a Black man, under white Officer Derek Chauvin's knee, conservatives accused Frey of failing to stem the riots or crack down on soaring crime and gun violence.

But he has also been pilloried by many on the left for not doing enough to overhaul Minneapolis police. Most of his serious challengers in a 17-candidate field are more liberal than Frey in a city that last elected a Republican mayor 64 years ago. Some have made a mantra of the slogan “Don't Rank Frey” — a plea for voters to leave him off their ballot in the city's ranked-choice voting system, thus increasing the chances someone else will win.

Frey's fate may well be tied to a ballot question that asks voters whether they want to replace the police department with a new Department of Public Safety. The ballot question would drop a requirement that the city have a police department and a minimum number of officers. Opponents have said that could mean too few officers; supporters have dismissed that as fear-mongering.

The mayor opposes the ballot question. He notes it doesn't include a clear plan for whatever would replace it, and that it would shift sole oversight of police from the mayor's office to a system that gives the 13-member City Council more input.

Two top challengers, Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, both support replacing the current department. Nezhad was a leader of the campaign behind the ballot question. Knuth is a former state representative and environmental justice activist.

Progressive groups have united around the two women and the “Don't Rank Frey” strategy, including U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents the Minneapolis area in Congress. In an appearance with both candidates in mid-October, Omar blasted “four years of failed leadership” in the city, and Nezhad and Knuth sounded similar notes.

“Our path forward does not require us to choose among safety, justice and police accountability,” Knuth said.

Frey, a lawyer by training and a Virginia transplant, first won a City Council seat in 2013. He ascended to the mayor's office in 2017 by ousting incumbent Betsy Hodges in a race also roiled by police accountability issues, including the 2015 shooting of Jamar Clark, a Black man, in a struggle with white officers and the 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a white woman, by a Black officer.

The divisions in the campaign in the wake of Floyd's death don't break down cleanly along racial lines. Frey said his strongest support comes from the Black and Somali communities, which have been hit hard by crime and where support for defunding police is not universal. He said there's a “massive disjoint” between what he's hearing from those communities compared to what white progressive activists are saying.

Frey said he has made substantial progress in overhauling policing. As examples, the mayor said police compliance with rules on using body cameras was just 55% when he took office. Penalties that he and Medaria Arradondo, the city's first Black police chief, imposed after Floyd's death brought it to 95%. The department banned “warrior-style" training. They overhauled use-of-force rules including a ban on choke holds. They banned pretext stops for low-level offenses such as air fresheners hanging from mirrors and expired license plate tabs.

Frey said Minnesota law requires changes to do more to hold bad cops accountable. He said the department has terminated or disciplined more officers in 2020 and 2021 than the previous four years combined: final disciplinary decisions in 73 cases last year and this year, compared to 63 between 2015 and 2019. But Frey said it's hard to make those decisions stick.

“Right now when Chief Arradondo or I fire or discipline an officer, 55% of the time that decision is overturned by mandatory arbitration, which is required under state law," he said. "Fifty percent of the time they’re returned and they go back to violate trust with the community.”

Frey said he wants to continue working on public safety and police accountability in a second term, and on a “strong and inclusive recovery” from both the pandemic and last year's destruction. He'd also like to revisit affordable housing, an issue where he had some early successes.

“For all these issues, public safety, police accountability, affordable housing, economic inclusion and recovery, there are no magic wand fixes," he said. "There are no hashtags that lead to utopia. You gotta do the work."

Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and a former City Council member, said Frey has staked out a strong position of wanting to work with Arradondo to reform the police department as it is.

“I think that stance is popular with a big chunk of voters in the city, including many in the African American community, but there’s also a cohort of young people who don’t see it that way,” Cramer said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 781548

Reported Deaths: 8736
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1555071935
Ramsey64089986
Dakota57778529
Anoka54793524
Washington34081332
Stearns28957257
St. Louis24227362
Scott21880162
Wright21731172
Olmsted18469120
Sherburne15764116
Carver1385258
Clay1039499
Rice10070131
Blue Earth980359
Crow Wing9696110
Kandiyohi852898
Chisago848464
Otter Tail8258107
Benton7627113
Beltrami672782
Mower656641
Douglas644191
Itasca632587
Goodhue632285
Winona619555
McLeod605772
Steele593026
Isanti582974
Morrison573169
Becker544564
Polk523681
Freeborn494142
Nobles485352
Lyon463356
Carlton454866
Nicollet440954
Pine434733
Cass433846
Mille Lacs425967
Brown416948
Todd411437
Le Sueur390432
Meeker364854
Martin332637
Waseca332231
Wabasha30768
Hubbard297444
Dodge278110
Roseau269227
Fillmore251014
Wadena245229
Redwood244643
Houston234517
Renville232350
Faribault224030
Pennington219427
Sibley215212
Cottonwood199329
Kanabec195030
Chippewa194040
Aitkin187744
Watonwan173514
Pope16468
Yellow Medicine160821
Rock158719
Jackson148715
Koochiching140219
Clearwater138918
Murray137811
Swift137519
Marshall135720
Pipestone134027
Stevens128211
Lake111321
Wilkin105014
Lac qui Parle100425
Mahnomen92212
Norman8989
Grant8169
Big Stone8075
Lincoln7935
Kittson61822
Red Lake6039
Traverse5335
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4824
Cook2470

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481107

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Unassigned720
Rochester
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Thursday is rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/28

Image

Maywood Apartments application process for allocated units

Image

Just Deeds Coalition honored for their work for diversity and inclusion

Image

Process to become a resident at Mayowood Apartments

Image

"Just Deeds," project honored in Rochester

Image

Senator Klobuchar teams up with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries for virtual event

Image

Rochester's Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

Image

Sen. Klobuchar hosts social media roundtable with parents

Image

Mayor vetoes plan to keep former 'Legends' building standing

Image

Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

Community Events