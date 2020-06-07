Minneapolis mayor doesn't support police force 'abolition'

MINNEAPOLIS (Star Tribune) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told protesters during a demonstration in the city where George Floyd died at the hand of police that he didn’t support the “full abolition” of the police department.

The Star Tribune reports those attending the Saturday event organized by the local advocacy group Black Visions issued a plea to the mayor to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

The protest ended up outside Frey’s home and he came outside to address the crowd.

Frey told the crowd he didn't support abolishing the force but favored police reforms instead.

He then left after being told to do so.