Minneapolis mayor announces public safety changes after violent weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals that he said would make all neighborhoods in the city safe, while holding police officers accountable.

The proposals were announced Monday after a particularly violent weekend during which a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in a north Minneapolis neighborhood. The city has been under pressure to make changes to its police department since the May 25 death of George Floyd. Frey's proposals include some immediate changes — such as prioritizing funding for officers’ overtime so patrols can increase, and ending traffic stops for low-level offenses.

There is likely to be some political pushback, as some City Council members have favored a plan to recreate the police department.