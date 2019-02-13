Minneapolis man pleads not guilty to groping in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered by a Minnesota man accused of groping several Wartburg College students as they slept.

Bryan Patricio Malone, 22 of Minneapolis, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 26 for 1st degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree burglary, 4th degree theft, 3rd degree sex abuse, and two counts of assault with intent to commit sex abuse. Authorities say he went into the rooms of three female Wartburg students on February 4, 2018, and groped them while they were asleep.

Malone is also accused of entering the room of a 4th female student who was gone overnight and stealing cash from her room.

Malone made his first appearance in court on these charges on January 17 and entered his not guilty plea Monday.