Minneapolis man pleads not guilty in Rochester chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say they caught him after he left his ID behind. Now he’s pleading not guilty.

Abdalla Abubakar Wallin, 40 of Minneapolis, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 5th degree controlled substance crime, driving after cancellation, and fleeing a peace officer on foot.

He was arrested on September 2, 2019, after Rochester police say he drove away from a traffic stop. Officer say they chased Wallin on Highway 52 and onto 19th Street NW before he left his left his vehicle and ray away. Police say they found about 2.6 grams of methamphetamine and Wallin’s credit cards in a pouch inside his vehicle, which led them to track him down and apprehend him.

No trial date has been set due to the pandemic limiting court operations in Minnesota.