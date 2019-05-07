Minneapolis man pleads guilty to groping Wartburg College students

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Minnesota man has changed his plea and avoided trial over groping several Wartburg College students.

Bryan Patricio Malone, 23 of Minneapolis, has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree sexual abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and 4th degree theft. He was originally charged with eight crimes for entering the rooms of three female Wartburg students on February 4, 2018, and groping them while they slept, then stealing cash from the room of a 4th female student who was gone overnight.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17 in Bremer County District Court. The most serious count facing Malone is 3rd degree sex abuse, a class “C” felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.