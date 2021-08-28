Minneapolis man pleads guilty four years after Mower County crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – Over four years after crashing a car in Mower County, a Minneapolis man is pleading guilty.

Jude Thomas Mary O’Neill, 24, was arrested on April 27, 2017, and charged with theft, DWI, possession of short-barreled shotguns, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say O’Neill was seen driving 94 miles per hour on Interstate 90 in the Austin area before he crashed after passing the W. Oakland bridge. Court documents state the car O’Neill was driving had been stolen and two sawed-off shotguns were found in the trunk.

After court proceedings were delayed for almost 18 months due to issues of mental competency, O’Neill finally entered guilty pleas Friday to theft and DWI. Sentencing is scheduled for December 17 in Mower County District Court.