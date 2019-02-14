Clear
Minneapolis man injured in southern Minnesota collision

Happened on I-35 near Clarks Grove.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 9:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Twin Cities man is hurt in a Freeborn County collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Bruce Michael Egeness, 45 of Albert Lea, and Dijon Chase Legore, 27 of Minneapolis, were both driving south on Interstate 35 when they collided around 3:30 pm Thursday just south of Clarks Grove. Legore suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Owatonna Hospital. Egeness was not harmed.

The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

Gold Cross Ambulance and Hayward Fire Department assisted at the scene.

