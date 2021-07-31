Minneapolis man charged with murder for shooting outside Elks Club

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal shooting outside the Elks Club in June.

Deandre D. Turner was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the June 30 killing of Andrew T. McGinley. The Star Tribune reports Turner was charged via arrest warrant and was not in custody as of Friday afternoon.

McGinley died of multiple gunshot wounds. The charges against Turner did not cite a motive, but they noted that McGinley and several others had gathered for a vigil for someone who had recently died.