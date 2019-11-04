Clear
Minneapolis man charged with Hancock County stabbing

Victim stabbed multiple times Sunday night.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WODEN, Iowa – A Minnesota man is jailed after a stabbing in a Hancock County town.

Matthew Jason Grinnell, 24 of Minneapolis, MN, is facing charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was arrested Sunday night after law enforcement was called to a home in the 200 block of 6th Street in Woden around 8:30 pm.

According to court documents, Grinnell stabbed Daniel Purchase in the leg, arm, and neck. Authorities say Purchase told them he got into a fight with Grinnell when he saw Grinnell trying to stab a woman named Rhiannon Eyanson.

After Purchase was taken to the hospital, law enforcement says Grinnell admitted to stabbing both Eyanson and Purchase “because they know too much.” In later interviews, authorities say Eyanson and Purchase stated the incident began with not giving Grinnell his car keys because they wanted him to “get help at the psych ward.”

The 2010 Census puts the population of Woden at 229 people.

