Minneapolis leaders announce reward fund in child shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis city leaders are announcing a combined $30,000 reward fund seeking information about three recent child shootings.

KARE-TV reports that the fund includes up to $10,000 for tips leading to arrests in each case.

The shootings occurred within weeks of each other and and led to the death of 6-year-old Aniya Allen, who was riding in a car with her mother.

Two other children, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, remain hospitalized with critical injuries.