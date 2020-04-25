Minneapolis closing outdoor recreation areas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis officials are putting an end to pickup basketball games and other outdoor recreation because people continue to gather in city parks and fields as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Friday it will close courts, athletic fields, playgrounds and skate parks by May 1.

The Star Tribune reports the move includes removing or blocking basketball rims, removing tennis and volleyball nets, and posting signs notifying park visitors that soccer fields, playgrounds and skate parks are closed.

Minnesota health officials on Saturday confirmed 261 news cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number statewide to nearly 3,500.