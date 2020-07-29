Minneapolis closes indoor bar areas due to coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has ordered that indoor bar areas be closed due to surging coronavirus cases, especially in young adults.

The order takes effect Saturday and is aimed at what the city says is a major cause of cases rising more quickly than in the state as a whole. Meanwhile, state health officials say hospitalizations are a concern after climbing back above 300 for the first time since late last month.

Infectious diseases director Kris Ehresmann said hospitalizations are a lagging indicator that means they're expected to rise following an increase in cases in recent weeks.