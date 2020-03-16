Clear
Minneapolis closes bars as Minnesota's COVID-19 cases spike

Minneapolis has ordered bars and restaurants to close as the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota spiked to 54 and the Legislature has sharply scaled back its operations.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:13 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minneapolis has ordered bars and restaurants to close as the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota spiked to 54 and the Legislature has sharply scaled back its operations.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a local public health emergency Monday.

All K-12 Minnesota schools to close. 

Read more on the Coronavirus here. 

For more from the MN Department of Health, click here. 

He's closing or limiting access to bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and coffee shops effective at noon Tuesday.

Operations will be limited to delivery, takeout, and drive-thru orders. The declaration requires City Council approval to remain in force longer than 72 hours.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 54 residents have tested positive for the virus, a jump from 35 on Sunday.

