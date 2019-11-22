Minneapolis approves 'Bring Your Own Bag' ordinance

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minneapolis City Council approved enforcing a 5 cent per non-reusable bag fee at stores. Patrons can bring their own bags, or pay to use a plastic or paper bag.
KIMT spoke to a shopper using reusable grocery bags to see what she thinks of this kind of ordinance.
"I don't know. It could be good or it could be bad. I'm kind of on the edge with that. I mean it's a good thing to make people think about what we're doing with our plastic bags after we use them so I guess it would be a good thing," says Julie Wendl.
Seven states currently have plastic bag laws.
