Minneapolis Police Department to be investigated for discrimination, civil rights abuses

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is starting an civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

The investigation will look at policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if the MPD has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color and ensure any such practices are stopped.

“Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state,” says Governor Tim Walz. “As we move forward, we ask the community to watch what we do, not what we say. It is going to take action at all levels from the neighborhood on up, to get the change we need to see. This effort is only one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”

Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will lead the investigation.

“George Floyd should be alive. He deserved to live a life full of dignity and joy,” says Lucero. “Community leaders have been asking for structural change for decades. They have fought for this and it is essential that we acknowledge the work and commitment of those who have paved the path to make today’s announcement possible.”

The Department of Human Rights will seek agreement from city leadership and the Minneapolis Police Department to immediately implement interim measures in advance of long-term measures to address systemic discriminatory practices.

“All of us agree that hate and discrimination should not be part of the fabric of this great state,” says Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “But the grief and anger of this past week did not emerge from a vacuum. This is about a culture that continues to go unchecked. We can and must choose to do better. George Floyd, and the state as a whole, deserves this of us.”