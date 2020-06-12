Minneapolis City Council takes first step toward dismantling police department

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The City Council is following through on its pledge to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department by unanimously passing a resolution on creating “a transformative new model for cultivating safety in Minneapolis.”

In part, the resolution reads:

“The City Council will engage with every willing community member in Minneapolis, centering the voices of Black people, American Indian people, people of color, immigrants, victims of harm, and other stakeholders who have been historically marginalized or under-served by our present system. Together, we will identify what safety looks like for everyone.”

The Minneapolis City Council says it is establishing a Future of Community Safety Work Group, which will include staff from the Office of Violence Prevention, the Department of Civil Rights, the City Coordinator’s Office, in coordination with the 911 Working Group, the Division of Race and Equity, Neighborhood and Community Relations and other relevant departments.

“Today’s unanimous City Council resolution advances our shared commitment to transformative change in how Minneapolis approaches public safety so that every member of our community can be truly safe,” says City Council President Lisa Bender. “As we respond to demands for immediate action to reduce police violence and support community safety, we will invite our community to help shape long-term transformative change, centering the voices of those most impacted by community violence and police violence.”

The Work Group will report back to Council by July 24 with specific recommendations on “engaging with specific cultural and stakeholder groups, the community at large and relevant experts that can partner with the City to help Minneapolis transition to a transformative new model for cultivating community safety, including budget and resource need estimates for the process.”

