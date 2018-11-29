Minivan catches on fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A vehicle on fire closed southbound Highway 63 for period of time on Thursday afternoon.
The Rochester Fire Department says the minivan started on fire while it was being driven, but everyone inside was able to escape without injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
