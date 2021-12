FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A minivan and tractor collided Thursday northeast of Rochester.

It happened around 5:20 pm on Highway 63 in Farmington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 39-year-old Christina Long of Rochester was driving the minivan north and 18-year-old Kaden Kehren of Lake City was driving the tractor south when they crashed.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, and Zumbro Falls Medical and Fire Department assisted at the scene.