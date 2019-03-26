Clear
Minimal damage to Rochester home after security system triggers fire call

A house suffered damage to a furnace room after an overnight fire call was triggered by the security system in the home.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:32 AM

The fire call came in just before 3:30 a.m. from the 1100 block of Plummer Circle SW.
No one was home at the time and officials say a piece of equipment in the home’s furnace room malfunctioned and caught fire. Crews were able to put out the flames and ventilate the home.

