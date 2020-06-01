Mini golf facility in Mason City reopens on Thursday

MASON CITY, Iowa - More categories of businesses in Iowa were allowed to reopen on Monday, but one business owner is giving it some time.

River City Mini Golf inside the Southbridge Mall is taking a cautious approach to reopening. They'll start handing out the putters on Thursday.

K.J. Barkema, who owns River City Mini Golf, says his facility has plenty of room to keep golfers spread out in his 3,000 square foot facility.

"There's a lot of big open space, so the social distancing shouldn't be too much of a problem. Just come and play and have fun. We'll make sure you're safe and if you feel uncomfortable you can always wait a little bit and come once we get less busy," said Barkema.

He also mentioned he was able to save enough of his profits early on to be able to stay in business through the shutdown.