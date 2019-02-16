Min. US Sen. Klobuchar makes campaign stop in North Iowa

Clear
US Sen. Klobuchar makes campaign stop in North Iowa

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Hundreds of people packed in to Lorados in Mason City to hear what the Senior Minnesota Senator stands for.
“When I’m President we will connect every single household with broadband by 2022,” she explained to the sound of applause.
So many that she had to give a second speech to a crowd about the same says at an overflow room at Southbridge Mall.
With the Hawkeye state the first in the nation caucus Iowans take their job of vetting candidates very seriously.
“Off to the races from here,” said Mike Smith of Manly.
“You get to see all the candidates and talk politics,” said Mike Herman.
But Senator Klobuchar has also committed to campaigning in Wisconsin a state former Senator Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.
“I think that’s a great place to start after the last election,” said Herman.
But Klobuchar maintains that’s not the reason she is making her first stop on her campaign in the Badger State.
“I was just showing it I can win in Wisconsin that I can win in Iowa and that’s why I made my announcement along the Mississippi,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “The river starts in Minnesota where you can jump over it at Itasca, it goes to Wisconsin then it goes to Iowa.”
Though the Senator said she is planning a number of stops in both Iowa and Wisconsin that’s not an issue for those coming out to see her speak.
“She can start wherever she wants,” said Smith. “It would be nice if every candidate would come to Mason City. I know we are a rural population, but it’s important we hear all the candidates.”

