Milwaukee man pleads not guilty to domestic assault in Mason City

William Thompson William Thompson

Wanted for Wisconsin crime as well.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Wisconsin fugitive is now scheduled to stand trial in North Iowa.

William Jamel Thompson, 21 of Milwaukee, WI, was arrested July 30 by Mason City police and the U.S. Marshals. Thompson is accused of beating a pregnant woman on July 28 in Mason City. Authorities say he is also wanted out of Milwaukee for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

Thompson has now pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse assault in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is set to begin on October 8.

