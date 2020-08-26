Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NBA playoff games postponed after player boycott

Players protesting shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 4:06 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 4:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions among players on teams still in the bubble were scheduled Wednesday, presumably on how — or if — to go forward, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.

“Some things are bigger than basketball," Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

There are three other playoff games scheduled Thursday. It was unclear if they would be affected. Several NBA players, including the Lakers' LeBron James, tweeted out messages demanding change and the Boston Celtics' official Twitter account did the same.

“We weren’t given advanced notice about the decision but we are happy to stand in solidarity with Milwaukee, Jacob, and the entire NBA community," Orlando guard Michael Carter-Williams said. “Change is coming.”

Magic players and referees were on the basketball court for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder and guard Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets were seen emerging from a conversation, not long before it became known that their teams also decided to not play their scheduled game Wednesday.

“Today we stand united with the NBA Office, the National Basketball Players Association, the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the league condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of color," the Magic and its ownership group, the DeVos family, said in a statement.

Demanding societal change and ending racial injustice has been a major part of the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is painted on the arena courts, players are wearing messages urging change on their jerseys and coaches are donning pins demanding racial justice as well.

Many players wrestled for weeks about whether it was even right to play, fearing that a return to games would take attention off the deaths of, among others, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville, Kentucky apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation in March. The warrant was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found. Then on May 25, Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes — all captured on a cell phone video.

Bucks guard George Hill said after Blake's shooting that he felt players shouldn't have come to Disney.

“We’re the ones getting killed," Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who is Black, said in an emotional postgame speech Tuesday night. “We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that we’re denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. And it’s just, it’s really so sad."

The Celtics and Toronto Raptors met Tuesday to discuss boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, which had been scheduled for Thursday. Members of the National Basketball Players Association were also part of those meetings, and Miami forward Andre Iguodala — a union officer — said around 2:15 p.m. that he did not believe a boycott plan had been finalized.

Less than two hours later, the Bucks wouldn't take the floor.

“When you talk about boycotting a game, everyone’s antenna goes up," Iguodala said. “It’s sad you have to make threats like that — I wouldn’t say threats — but you have to be willing to sacrifice corporate money for people to realize there’s a big problem out there.”

The postponed NBA games came on the fourth anniversary of Colin Kaepernick's very first protest of “The Star-Spangled Banner" before an NFL preseason game. Kaepernick sat through the anthem for his first protest, which he said was to protest racial inequality and police mistreatment of minorities. then famously kneeled during the anthem going forward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70707

Reported Deaths: 1825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21934868
Ramsey8720287
Dakota5375110
Anoka4412118
Stearns313121
Washington268251
Olmsted192824
Scott187028
Nobles183212
Mower11633
Rice11508
Wright11146
Blue Earth10715
Carver10464
Sherburne83713
Clay83340
Kandiyohi7791
St. Louis77723
Lyon4473
Todd4432
Nicollet41314
Watonwan4054
Steele4002
Freeborn3891
Benton3613
Le Sueur3302
McLeod3281
Winona31017
Beltrami3011
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2781
Otter Tail2524
Goodhue2439
Waseca2232
Martin2196
Cottonwood1950
Becker1812
Polk1804
Carlton1771
Pipestone1759
Itasca17112
Isanti1670
Dodge1480
Douglas1481
Pine1400
Murray1391
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12446
Sibley1192
Wabasha1110
Brown1102
Morrison1081
Faribault1070
Rock990
Meeker962
Cass933
Jackson910
Mille Lacs883
Koochiching853
Fillmore810
Pennington771
Renville726
Yellow Medicine681
Houston670
Roseau640
Lincoln630
Kanabec624
Swift601
Pope590
Grant554
Redwood470
Norman460
Aitkin451
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard410
Mahnomen331
Big Stone310
Marshall300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens270
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 57436

Reported Deaths: 1052
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11955218
Woodbury398554
Black Hawk353672
Linn278191
Johnson270724
Dallas213436
Scott202518
Dubuque192036
Buena Vista181712
Story170516
Marshall157528
Pottawattamie152134
Wapello103045
Muscatine93348
Sioux8063
Crawford7973
Cerro Gordo72420
Webster7038
Clinton6978
Warren6665
Plymouth64015
Tama59029
Jasper52730
Wright4941
Des Moines4383
Dickinson4045
Louisa38314
Marion3390
Boone3223
Washington31911
Carroll3112
Lee2815
Franklin27416
Bremer2677
Hamilton2482
Clay2332
Clarke2183
Emmet2147
Hardin2141
Shelby2091
Henry2054
Mahaska19518
Floyd1883
Winneshiek1871
Benton1831
Jackson1821
Delaware1782
Poweshiek1778
Allamakee1684
Butler1682
Clayton1673
Buchanan1651
Guthrie1595
Jones1582
Madison1502
Cedar1461
Winnebago1466
Harrison1391
Hancock1382
Lyon1362
Cherokee1291
Fayette1271
Pocahontas1222
Mills1181
Grundy1151
Kossuth1130
Howard1091
Iowa1071
Jefferson1070
Taylor1070
Cass1052
Monona1051
Page1050
Palo Alto1050
Calhoun1042
Sac1030
Humboldt1002
Monroe938
Osceola930
Mitchell910
Union903
Chickasaw880
Lucas835
Davis782
Worth750
Appanoose683
Montgomery684
Fremont540
Greene490
Keokuk471
Van Buren471
Adair431
Wayne392
Decatur370
Ida370
Audubon361
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned120
Rochester
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Mason City
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Storms on the way Thursday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County Job Recovery

Image

More Research on Plasma

Image

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

Image

Keep It Local Grant

Image

Olmsted County offering drive thru rabies clinic

Image

Rochester Public Works preparing for winter season

Image

As school resumes a school employee in Clear Lake tests positive

Image

Backing the badge

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Challenges with recruiting

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events