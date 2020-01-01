Millions of packages are predicted to be returned on National Returns Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Thursday, January 2nd is National Returns Day. UPS is predicting 1.9 million packages to be returned, which is 26% more than last year. That could be from the fact that American retail sales rose 3.4% between November and Christmas Eve, compared to 2018.

According to Consumer Reports, some local stores that make returns easy are Kohl's, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Costco and JcPenney. Not everyone has returns to make though... some shoppers KIMT talked to have a different outlook on returning gifts from the holidays. "I like to keep what I have. if somebody went through the effort to get it for me - but that's old school - then I would hold on to it," explained Mike DeCourcy. "Unless it was something that obviously didn't fit or something, but usually color and things like that, I just hang on to it." Some stores you might have a tougher time making returns to are Best Buy, Sears and Apple.

Here are some tips from Consumer Reports you need to know before heading to the store to make a return: you want to make sure you don't open the box. If the original packaging has been messed with - stores may have a restocking fee. Next, keep the reciept - stores often turn you away if you don't have one. If you don't have a gift receipt, you could receive store credit. Lastly, you need to bring an ID. Stores sometimes scan and store data from your ID to track your return history.

Local store, Primp, isn't familiar with National Returns Day. "A lot of people do exchanges here just because we're kind of known to have something to fit everybody and people really like our products so we don't see much return," said the assistant manager, Morgan Shuck. Every store is different when it comes to returns, so make sure you're looking at their policies and fine print beforehand.