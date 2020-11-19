Clear
Millions of dollars are still available for veterans impacted by COVID-19 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs received millions of dollars back in March to help veterans and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The doors at the Olmsted County Veterans Affairs Office are closed to the public right now, but staff there are busier than ever helping veterans.

In March, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs worked with state legislators to approve a $6.2 million grant to help them out during this time and there are a couple different specific things the money can go towards. Veterans or spouses who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, whether they've tested positive, had to stay home and not be able to work as many hours or have been furloughed, they were granted an immediate $1,000. Another option is for any veteran or spouse whose children are distance learning. Families can be granted up to $3,000 for that.

In Olmsted County, $175,000 has been distributed so far. The Olmsted County Veterans Service Officer Supervisor, Nathan Pike, explained the reality some families are facing right now. "The veterans and their spouse had that conversation of 'which one of us is going to stay home with the kids?' And they have a child that has special needs," said Pike. "So this spouse way reduced her employment and that $3,000 was also able to allow them to get some technology."

There is still just over $2 million available that the department is hoping to distribute by the end of this year. For the $1,000 grant, veterans can apply online and directly submit their application to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. For the $3,000 grant to help with distance learning, those applications have to go through your county veterans affairs office.

