Millions of Americans putting college on hold

ROCHESTER, Minn-The fall semester is in full swing for many colleges across our nation, but some students choose to put college on hold. A recent census survey indicates that 16 million college students aren't returning to school this fall.

The reasons are simple students either don't want to risk their health or are struggling to pay for their college tuition.

Sam Titus is entering her sophomore year at the University of Minnesota Rochester. She says her classmates who have left school say that distance learning isn't the route they want to take.

"The number one reason why many of my classmates aren't coming back to school is because they don't want to pay 10s of thousands of dollars to essentially be told you need to go home and be completely online,” said Titus. So I look at it more of a financial aspect instead of a risk aspect.