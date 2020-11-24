Millions of Americans Travel Ahead of Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Roughly one million people passed through airports each day across the United States this past weekend.

While that represents a more than 50% decline in travelers as compared the same dates last year, this last weekend now marks the busiest day for American airports since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health experts say they're concerned about the possible impact holiday travel will have on the spread of coronavirus. Minnesota Medical Association President Dr. Marilyn Peitso, M.D. says Minnesotans should avoid gathering on Thanksgiving, even if they test negative for COVID-19 beforehand.

"A test is only a snapshot in time," Peitso said. "You know, there are false negatives, you can be getting ready to be positive, your body could be replicating the virus, and if you were maybe tested the next day, you might be positive, or you know you could have gotten exposed after you got tested."

Experts say next Sunday is likely to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season.