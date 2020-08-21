Clear
Million Dollar Shootout tees up for a great cause

All proceeds benefit the First Tee program and the Elks.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Million Dollar Shootout is an annual Rochester fundraiser that teed off on Friday. Dozens of golfers took to Hadley Creek Golf Course and Learning Center with hopes of becoming a little richer while supporting a cause.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a former First Tee of Rochester coach who now works for the Minnesota Golf Association, who keeps coming back year after year.

“This is something I’ve come back for every single year just to help with this,” Rachel Blauert said. “It’s an amazing fundraiser. People come out and they hit to this green, raise a bunch of money, and they help kids to come out to continue playing the game and loving the game.”

Proceeds from the Million Dollar Shootout benefits the First Tee and Elks programs. When asked why Blauert keeps coming back, her answer was simple.

“Just the kids. First Tee is an amazing national youth program that heavily supports the children learning the game of golf and learning to be confident, honest, integrity, respect, and everything – this us a huge supporter of that.”

It’s a program aimed at giving children a support program they might not have elsewhere.

Developing a passion for the game of golf is an added bonus.

“It’s a game that you can play for the rest of your life,” Blauert said. “We start kids at the age of 5 and you’re playing up until you’re 70, 80, 90 years old. I mean, my goal is to play until the last day I can and that’s a huge thing for these kids.”

Blauert strongly urges you to come to take a few swings remembering it’s more about the kids than the million dollars.

“I really hope that people continue to keep coming out because it’s for the kids. We want to help the kids and we want them to grow and love this game as much as I currently do and continue to do.”

Qualifying rounds continue on Saturday at 11 AM-3 PM and 3:30-7:30 PM, as well as Sunday from 11 AM-3 PM.

The finals will take place at 4 PM on Sunday.

