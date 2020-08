ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Five golfers stepped into the tee box, hoping to walk away with $1 million. The Million Dollar Shootout concluded at Hadley Creek Golf Course Sunday, although no one sank a hole-in-one.

Jordan Stanton won the event, placing his shot 56.5 inches away from the pin. He would win $1,000 as the closest to the hole.

"Good, [it] feels good," he said. "Just try to hit a good shot, hit the middle of the green. I wanted to get a hole in one."