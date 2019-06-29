Million Dollar Shoot Out will wait another year to see a hole-in-one

rROCHESTER, Minn. - Feeling the tension might have been an understatement and the weather conditions may have played a slight factor, but for one lucky participant was able to go home a little bit richer than he was before.

Five finalists gathered at the Soldiers Field Golf Course on Friday with hopes to be the lucky one to walk away with the million dollar grand prize.

"Well I'll tell you, it looked really good. He was dead on and I thought boy that's going to be close, said Jay Stoyles, the event chair after watching the closest shot fall. scott

Scott Studer from Eyota considers himself a generous donor since he's been attempting to make the finals for more than two decades just barely missing the cutoff a few years back.

"About five years ago out at Hadley Creek when they had it at the first spot they had it out there, about 7:00 PM I hit a shot that ended up four inches away," Studer said. "They had a leader board and they put me on top - I thought 'oh this is great.' I got a call a little after eight o'clock and they said some guy came down from northern Minnesota and hit a hole-in-one at about ten til eight."

At six o'clock it was time gather at hole number two as these five finalists anxiously awaited to take a hack at a potentially life-changing outcome. Swing after swing, no one was having any luck until it was Eric Amundson - the only remaining contestant's turn to step up to the tee. swing he'd come up 32á andáaáhalf feet short á but would still walk away with a thousand dollars. eric on behalf of the

He'd come up 32 and-a-half feet short but would still walk away with a thousand dollars.

Amundson says the pressure was on but drawing to go last was a huge benefit. yeah it looked good i had the last shot so that was kind of nice to see what

Yeah, it looked good. I had the last shot so that was kind of nice to see what had to beat. Thank God I decided to club up or I would have ended up way short."

KIMT is a proud event sponsor of the Million Dollar Shoot Out and provided live coverage during all four evening newscasts on Friday. Live interviews can be seen using the video player above.