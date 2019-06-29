Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Million Dollar Shoot Out will wait another year to see a hole-in-one

One participant was 10 yards away from the grand prize

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 1:35 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

rROCHESTER, Minn. - Feeling the tension might have been an understatement and the weather conditions may have played a slight factor, but for one lucky participant was able to go home a little bit richer than he was before.

Five finalists gathered at the Soldiers Field Golf Course on Friday with hopes to be the lucky one to walk away with the million dollar grand prize.

"Well I'll tell you, it looked really good. He was dead on and I thought boy that's going to be close, said Jay Stoyles, the event chair after watching the closest shot fall. scott

Scott Studer from Eyota considers himself a generous donor since he's been attempting to make the finals for more than two decades just barely missing the cutoff a few years back.

"About five years ago out at Hadley Creek when they had it at the first spot they had it out there, about 7:00 PM I hit a shot that ended up four inches away," Studer said. "They had a leader board and they put me on top -  I thought 'oh this is great.' I got a call a little after eight o'clock and they said some guy came down from northern Minnesota and hit a hole-in-one at about ten til eight."

At six o'clock it was time gather at hole number two as these five finalists anxiously awaited to take a hack at a potentially life-changing outcome. Swing after swing, no one was having any luck until it was Eric Amundson - the only remaining contestant's turn to step up to the tee. swing he'd come up 32á andáaáhalf feet short á but would still walk away with a thousand dollars. eric on behalf of the

He'd come up 32 and-a-half feet short but would still walk away with a thousand dollars.

Amundson says the pressure was on but drawing to go last was a huge benefit. yeah it looked good i had the last shot so that was kind of nice to see what

Yeah, it looked good. I had the last shot so that was kind of nice to see what had to beat. Thank God I decided to club up or I would have ended up way short."

KIMT is a proud event sponsor of the Million Dollar Shoot Out and provided live coverage during all four evening newscasts on Friday. Live interviews can be seen using the video player above.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 4:00 live interview with First Tee of Rochester

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 5:00 interview with Event Chair

Image

Congressman Steve King holds town hall

Image

Residents agree with 'Great Place' designation

Image

Corn update

Image

Protesting at Hagedorn's office

Image

Flooding and transportation

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Community Events